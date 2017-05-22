Bishop to CCHS grads: Remember you've been chosen

Mon, 05/22/2017 - 12:03pm Anonymous
Staff Report

Central Catholic High School students took their first steps into the grown-up world Saturday during commencement exercises at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
The top graduates were Blake Byrne and Caroline Nini.
Byrne, who plans to go to LSU to study mechanical engineering, was a three-sport letterman as well as a member of the National Honor Society and the 2016 homecoming king.
Nini, another National Honor Society member, is also an athlete — she lettered in swimming — and a three-year qualifier for the district and state literary rallies. She and Byrne each won Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Leadership Awards.
Bishop Shelton Fabre cautioned the graduates that they’ll have deci

