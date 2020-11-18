Birch St. man arrested in robbery, shooting

A Morgan City resident was arrested Tuesday on attempted murder and robbery charges in a Monday incident in which a shot was fired, Police Chief James F. Blair reported.

--Courtlin Michael Carter, 31, Birch Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

On Monday, the Morgan City Police Department received a complaint of a single gunshot in the area of Bellanger Street During the investigation, detectives with discovered that Carter robbed an individual at gunpoint, according to a Police Department said in a press release. During the robbery, Carter fired a handgun at the victim. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Carter on Tuesday. He was taken into custody at the Morgan City Police Department. He was booked and incarcerated.