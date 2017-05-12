Big night for BHS seniors, in Berwick and in Sulphur

BERWICK – Years from now, Berwick High’s Class of 2017 may look back on a day when it had two commencement ceremonies in different parts of the state – a new kind of double play.

While most of the 142-member senior class received diplomas Thursday at Geisler Stadium, nine senior boys, members of the Berwick baseball team, were playing South Beauregard in the LHSAA 3A semifinals in Sulphur.

They’d already donned gowns and received their diplomas. Kenny Alfred represented the St. Mary Parish School Board.

“They’re not with us tonight,” Principal Buffy Fegenbush said. in Berwick. “But they’re with us in spirit.”

Fegenbush talked to parents, teachers and graduates Thursday about the passing of time.

“Our babies have become children, have become teenagers, have become graduates,” Fegenbush said, “and will now begin a journey to become the people they were meant to be.”

Her advice to the graduates started with “commit yourself to excellence in whatever you do, no matter how big or how small. … Second, commit yourself to character. … You will make mistakes, but they will make you better and stronger.

“Last, commit yourself to service to others.”

Senior Nicholas Levergne was chosen to address the class from among 13 classmates who earned top grades and were designated as leading graduates. Levergne set the bar high.

“With the diplomas that we will receive, we will seek to climb heights we didn’t believe possible,” Levergne said. “We will be doctors, engineer, soldiers, researchers, artists and a myriad of other professions from the humble to the extraordinary. We will soar above what’s expected of us.”

A moment of silence was dedicated to Remy Robichaux, a classmate who died in February. She was 17.