Big choices for voters in November

Mayor races await voters in Berwick and Patterson as the Nov. 6 primary election approaches.

Qualifying for the primary ended Friday. If runoffs are necessary, they’ll be Dec. 8. Nov. 6 is a Tuesday, and Dec. 8 will be the traditional Louisiana Saturday election day.

In Berwick, Mayor Louis Ratcliff is term-limited and ineligible to run for re-election. On the five-member town council, Duval Arthur, Troy Lombardo Damon Robison, Jacki Ackel and Greg Roussel either couldn't or chose not to run again for council seats.

One of the council’s term-limited members, former St. Mary Homeland Security Arthur, signed up last week to run for mayor. He’s being challenged by Jessie J. Boudreaux.

A total of 12 candidates qualified for the five open council seats in Berwick, where the council members are elected at large.

In Patterson, incumbent Mayor Rodney Grogan is being challenged by Bealizeia “Billy” Badeaux. On the five-member city council, incumbents John Rentrop, Joe Russo III, Sandra K. Turner and Travis Darnell qualified. So did challengers Lee “Pastor C” Condelle and Billy Picou. Incumbent Larry Mendoza didn’t qualify to run for re-election.

The police chief post will be open after last spring’s resignation by longtime Chief Patrick LaSalle. Three qualified to run for that job: James P. Carinhas, Garrett S. Grogan and Craig A. Verdine Sr.

The race that started early in St. Mary, the campaign to replace resigned Sheriff Mark Hebert, drew five candidates who had already made their intentions clear with signs and appearances at public events. They are Scott Anslum of Jeanerette, the former chief deputy who has served as Hebert’s interim replacement; Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi; and current and former lawmen Lonnie LaBouve of Berwick, Blaise W. Smith of Franklin and Carl J. Thornton of Berwick.

Seven of 11 incumbent St. Mary School Board members qualified without opposition: Joseph C. Foulcard of Franklin in District 1; Kenneth E. “Kenny” Alfred of Morgan City in District 3; Pearl Barnes Rack of Franklin in District 4; Ginger S. Griffin of Patterson in District 5; Marilyn P. LaSalle of Patterson in District 6; board President Michael “Mike” Taylor of Berwick in District 8; and Roland Herman Verret of Morgan City in District 11.

Sylvia Kay Lockett of Franklin qualified alone in District 2, where Mary L. Lockley chose not to run for re-election.

Ronald Joseph of Franklin is challenging incumbent Wayne Deslatte of Centerville in District 8. In District 9, where incumbent William “Bill” McCarty isn’t running for re-election, Alaina L. Black and Christie K. Dragna, both of Morgan City, qualified.

And in District 10, Dwight D. Barbier and C.E. Bourg II, both of Morgan City, will compete to succeed Anthony Streva, who isn’t running for re-election.

In Morgan City, Steve Domangue, John M. DuBois and Jarrod J. Wiggins qualified to run for the city council seat left open when James Fontenot resigned in November.

Here’s the final list of candidates who qualified for Nov. 6 primary races that affect St. Mary. Qualifying closed at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Secretary of State

—Kyle Ardoin, R, interim incumbent, Baton Rouge

—Heather Cloud, R, Turkey Creek

—”Gwen” Collins-Greenup

—A.G. Crowe, R-Pearl River

—“Rick” Edmonds, R, Baton Rouge

—Renee Fontenot Free, D-Baton Rouge

—Thomas J. Kennedy III, R, Metairie

—Matthew Paul “Matt” Moreau, no party, Zachary

—Julie Stokes, R-Metairie

3rd Congressional

District

—“Rob” Anderson, D-DeQuincy

—Aaron J. Andrus, Libertarian, Westlake

—“Josh” Guillory, R-Lafayette

—Clay Higgins, incumbent, R-Lafayette

—Mildred “Mimi” Methvin, D-Lafayette

—Larry Rader, D-New Iberia

—Verone Thomas, D-Lake Charles

1st Circuit Court

of Appeal

1st District, Election Section 2, Division A

—Ellen Daigle Doskey, no party, Houma

—Walter “Walt” La-nier III, R-Thibodaux

PSC District 2

—Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge

St. Mary Sheriff

—Scott Anslum, no party, Jeanerette

—Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, no party, Morgan City

—Lonnie LaBouve, no party, Berwick

—Blaise W. Smith, D-Franklin

—Carl J. Thornton, R-Berwick

Coroner

—Lianter Albert, no party, Morgan City

—Eric Melancon, R, Patterson

—Natchez “Trey” Morice, R-Morgan City

St. Mary School Board

District 1

—Joseph C. Foulcard, D-Franklin

District 2

—Sylvia Kay Lockett, D-Franklin

District 3

—Kenneth E. “Kenny” Alfred, incumbent, R-Morgan City

District 4

—Pearl Barnes Rack, incumbent, D-Franklin

District 5

—Ginger S. Griffin, no party, incumbent, Patterson

District 6

—Marilyn P. LaSalle, incumbent, D-Patterson

District 7

—Wayne Deslatte, no party, incumbent, Centerville

—Ronald Joseph, D-Franklin

District 8

—Michael “Mike” Taylor, no party, incumbent, Berwick

District 9

—Alaina L. Black, R-Morgan City

—Christie K. Dragna, R, Morgan City

District 10

—Dwight D. Barbier, no party, Morgan City

—”C. E.” Bourg II, R, Morgan City

District 11

—Roland Herman Verret, incumbent, D-Morgan City

Constable, Justice

of the Peace

Ward 2

—Sommer N. Francis, no party, Franklin

Patterson

Mayor

—Bealizeia “Billy” Badeaux, no party

—Rodney A. Grogan, D, incumbent

City Council

(Five to be elected)

—Lee “Pastor C” Condolle, D

—Travis “T.D.” Darnell, D, incumbent

—John Rentrop, D, incumbent

—”Joe” Russo III, D, incumbent

—Sandra K. Turner, D, incumbent

—Billy Picou, R

Police Chief

—James P. Carinhas, D

—Garrett S. Grogan, D

—Craig A. Verdine Sr., D

Berwick

Mayor

—Duval H. Arthur Jr., no party

—Jessie J. Boudreaux, no party

Town Council

(Five to be elected)

—Colleen Nicklas Askew, R

—Scott Babin, R

—Casie Robison Callais, R

—Kevin P. Hebert, R

—”Lud” Henry, R

—Duane Lodrigue, no party

—Randal Monceaux, R

—”Josh” Montgomery, R

—Raymond P. Price, R

—James Richard, R

—Tiffany V. Rodrigue, no party

—Francis Scott Sicard, no party

Morgan City

City Council

District 4

—Steve Domangue, R

—John M. DuBois, R

—Jarrod J. Wiggins, R

Baldwin

Mayor

—Donna Lewis Lanceslin, D

—Abel P. “Phil” Prejean, D

Police Chief

—Harry “Boo Boo” Smith Jr.

—Albert “Al” Thibodaux, D

Board of Aldermen

(Five to be elected)

—Herbert “H.B.” Bell, D

—Margaret C. Coleman, D

—Neal J. Hebert, R

—Tony Gibson, D

—Donald Grimm, D

—Marion J. Newton, D

—Clarence A. Vappie, D