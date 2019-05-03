As part of giving back to the community and the agencies that serve it, B&G Food Enterprises of Morgan City makes annual donations to area agencies including first responders. On hand for the donation presentations were Greg Hamer Sr. of B&G Food Enterprises, Berwick Volunteer Fire Department Chief Allen Rink, Patterson Volunteer Fire Department’s Ryan Aucoin, Patterson Police Department Chief Garrett Grogan, Morgan City Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Marino Sr., B&G’s Jay LeBlanc, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Nick Rogers, B&G’s John Hover, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Gilbert Blanchard, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Major John Kahl, Morgan City Police Department Chief James Blair, B&G’s Greg Hamer Jr., St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith, Morgan City Fire Department Chief Alvin Cockerham, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Terry Guidry, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Gary Driskell, Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, Morgan City Police Department Assistant Chief Mark Griffin Jr., and Amelia Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jason Brown.
B&G Food Enterprises gives to local agencies
B&G Food Enterprises of Morgan City, which owns 140 Taco Bell restaurants in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, recently made annual donations to the Morgan City Petting Zoo, local police departments, sheriff office and fire departments.
B&G made its first donation to the Morgan City Petting Zoo in 2015. The Morgan City Police Department and Morgan City Fire Department received their first annual donation in 2016.
In 2017, B&G began awarding an annual donation to all local first responders that include St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Berwick Police Department, Patterson Police Department, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Amelia Volunteer Fire Department, Berwick Volunteer Fire Department, Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department, Patterson Volunteer Fire Department, and Stephensville Volunteer Fire Department.
The company expressed its thanks to all local first responders for keeping area communities safe.