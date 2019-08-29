Berwick waits for results of water testing

Berwick officials say town water customers should avoid drinking tap water until tests confirm that the water is safe after a waterline leak Wednesday.

“You can bathe in it, you can cook with it, but we recommend drinking bottled water,” Mayor Duval Arthur said.

On Wednesday, city workers found a leak on a main line.

“We didn’t turn the water off when it happened because kids were still in school,” Arthur said. “We maintained the flow until after 3.”

Once the water was turned off, the pressure dropped to levels at which the state requires testing before the water can be cleared for consumption. Samples have been sent to the state for testing.

“The line was fixed 20 minutes after we shut it down, but all pressure was lost,” Arthur said.

A code red alert was issued by text and email from the town of Berwick to alert residents of Berwick and lower River Road. The advisory did not extend as far as Bayou Vista.

The St. Mary School Board has provided bottled water for students at Berwick Elementary, Berwick Junior High and Berwick High schools. Drinking fountains weren’t usable Thursday.

Questions about the advisory should be directed to Berwick Town Hall, 3225 Third St., 985-384-8858.