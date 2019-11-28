Article Image Alt Text

Miles Jackson, 4, of Minnesota wears his reindeer antlers as he looks at the brilliantly lit Berwick lighthouse. Miles, son of Teri and and Jay Jackson, is in Berwick to visit his grandmother, Liz Ellison.

Article Image Alt Text

Cameron Menard, 4, picks out a treat after talking with Santa.

Article Image Alt Text

Santa talks to children between a Christmas tree and a festive-looking Berwick lighthouse.

Article Image Alt Text

Raylen Lee, 7, has a chat with Santa.

Berwick Under the Lights

Thu, 11/28/2019 - 8:57pm

The Berwick riverfront took on a Christmas atmosphere Thursday night with the annual lighting ceremony.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019