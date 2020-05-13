Berwick teen injured in swimming accident

Staff Report

A Berwick teenager was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital Tuesday and under-went surgery after he sus-tained neck injuries in a swimming accident at a friend’s house Tuesday afternoon, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard said.

Leonard said the juvenile, who is 16 years old, is be-lieved to have received the “extensive injuries to his neck” after he jumped into a shallow, above-ground pool.

Emergency personnel were notified of the accident at 4:22 p.m., and Leonard said a staging area later was set up behind the Berwick Civic Complex. The juvenile was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center where surgery was performed, and the family is awaiting the surgery’s re-sults, Leonard said.

“He is stable,” Leonard said. “Not sure of his condi-tion yet at this time.”

In addition to the Berwick Police Department and Acadian Ambulance Service, the Berwick and Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire depart-ments responded.