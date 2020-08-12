Berwick student named media leader

NATCHITOCHES — Four Northwestern State University students, including one from Berwick, have been selected as student media leaders for 2020-21.

Named were Allie Atkinson of Berwick, editor in chief of Argus, the university’s annual literary magazine; Haleigh Gates of Moss Bluff, editor of Potpourri, the university yearbook; Tifphany McClinton of Shreveport, general manager of KNWD, Northwestern State’s student radio station; and Trinity Valazquez of New Orleans, editor in chief of The Current Sauce, Northwestern State’s weekly student newspaper.

The new leaders were selected by the Student Media Board.

Atkinson is a psychology major with a minor in child and family studies. Her main goal is to tweak and perfect the timeline that Argus operates on to better account for possible setbacks.

“A major change I am making this upcoming academic year is the addition of an assistant design editor who can help speed the process along, lighten the design editor’s workload and serve as training for that person to take over as the design editor the following year if that person so wishes,” Atkinson said.