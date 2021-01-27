Berwick police: Teen stole ammo from patrol car

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

A Berwick teenager was taken from school Monday and accused of breaking into a Sheriff’s Office patrol car and stealing ammunition, according to police reports.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest.

—Juvenile male, 17, of Berwick was arrested at 9 a.m. Monday on charges of illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana.

About 4:35 a.m. Monday, Berwick officers were dispatched to the area of Parro Lane in reference to a suspicious vehicle complaint. When the first officer arrived, the vehicle in question was located and found to be occupied with a male subject who was asleep in the driver’s seat.

The officer made contact with the boy, who then fled on foot and was unable to be located at that time. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Morgan City.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan City Police Department were called to assist. While searching the area for the suspect, it was discovered that a Sheriff’s Office patrol unit had been burglarized on the next street over.

The suspect gained entry to the patrol unit by smashing the rear window and taking ammunition and other items during the burglary. The 17-year-old juvenile was developed as a suspect.

He was later located at a local school and taken into custody without any disruptions. The boy was transported to the Berwick Police Department and booked on the charges. The juvenile was then transported to the Morgan City Police Department because he was wanted by that agency on charges relating to the stolen vehicle that was recovered in Berwick.

All of the ammunition and other items that were taken during the burglary were recovered during the investigation. The Berwick chief thanked the Sheriff’s Office and Morgan City police for the quick response when called upon during this investigation.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 46 calls for service. The these people were arrested:

—Gordon Chris Helman, 51, Belanger Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were called to a complaint on Belanger Street. An officer came into contact with Helman. He was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jimenez Ervey Alvarez, 37, Utah Street, Berwick, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Monday on charges of careless operation of a motor vehicle and driver must be licensed.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and Ditch Avenue. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Alvarez.

A computer check revealed he did not have a valid driver’s license. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Natalie Rae Lowe, 32, Olympe Drive, Houma, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Monday on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Officers were called to an address on Federal Avenue for an individual trespassing on private property. Lowe was identified as the individual trespassing.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jerry R. Poe, 58, Diane Drive, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Monday on charges of switched license plate, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Railroad Avenue and Ditch Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Poe.

During the traffic stop, he was found in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Karen Welch, 61, Williams Street, Patterson, was arrested at 6:25 p.m. Monday on a charge of simple battery.

Welch turned herself into the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant for her arrest. She was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and made these arrests:

—Demarcus James McBride, 33, Franklin was arrested at 6:12 a.m. Monday on a charge of failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail has been set.

—Magan Renee Gaudet, 29, Berwick, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of stolen things.

Gaudet was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Ricky Mire, 40, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of illegal possession of stolen things and unauthorized use of an access card. No bail has been set.

—Courtney Lashone Bourda, 37, Franklin, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Monday on charges of failure to signal, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. Bourda was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Eleanor Simoneaux, 38, Berwick, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Monday by the Narcotics Section for failure to signal, improper lane use and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

—Eithan Pederson, 18, Patterson, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Monday on charges of license plate lights required and possession of THC oil. Pederson was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Dontreal Merritt, 35, Patterson, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Monday on charges of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Merritt was released on a summons to appear April 27.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Candace Abbey, 40, La. 93, Sunset, was arrested Monday on a charge of theft valued at $1-$999.

—Harry Gathe, 53, Seafood Lane, Lafayette, was arrested Monday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on charges of failure to appear; bicycle violations; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of Schedule I narcotics; possession of Schedule II narcotics; resisting an officer; and obstruction of justice.

—Andres Guidry, 57, Grand Point Highway, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Monday on a charge of violation of protective order.

—Trey Marceaux, 30, Dautreuil Lane, St. Martinville, was arrested Monday on charges of theft of a motor vehicle; forgery; simple burglary of a movable or immovable; failure to appear; possession of Schedule II narcotics; illegal carrying of a weapon; illegal possession of stolen things; bank fraud; identity theft; forgery; and attempted bank fraud.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Mark Andrew Rentrop Jr., 28, La. 663, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, no seat belt and driving on roadway laned for traffic.

—Brittany Businelle Kelly, 20, Felicia Street, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

The arrests resulted from a traffic stop Saturday on Cecelia Street in Bayou L’Ourse.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and proceeded to stop the vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Rentrop, who was not in possession of a driver’s license.

The deputy also interviewed the passenger, identified as Kelly.

The deputy noted both individuals to be nervous and continuously attempting to distract the deputy. The deputy noted behavior consistent with illegal drug activity.

At some point, the deputy obtained consent to search the vehicle. As a result of that search, the deputy seized quantities of heroin and methamphetamine.

Both Rentrop and Kelly were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Rentrop remains incarcerated with a bond set at $11,000.

Kelly was released on a $10,000 bond.