Berwick police seek hit-and-run golf cart

The Berwick Police Dept. responded to a crash on Riverside Drive in Renwick Subdivision shortly after 8 p.m Saturday involving a golf cart striking a parked vehicle., the Berwick town government posted on its Facebook page.

The golf cart fled the scene and has not been located. Both the golf cart and the parked vehicle sustained damages. If anyone has information concerning this incident please contact the Berwick Police Dept. at 985-384-7710.