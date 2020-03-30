Berwick police arrest three in drug probe

A Berwick Police Department operation led to the arrest of three people on drug charges that include a variety of narcotics, including heroin, Police Chief David S. Leonard said.

—Betheny N. Mecom, Tiffany Street. Patterson, was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Thursday on charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, heroin and Xanax.

—Peter J. Little, 36, Bayou Black Drive, Gibson, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, heroin, Fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and Xanax; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; obstruction of justice; aggravated flight from an officer; violations of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance law (drug free one) and transactions involving drug proceeds.

—Mary M. Chatman, 34, Laban Avenue, Houma, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, Fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and Xanax possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; obstruction of justice; aggravated flight from an officer; violations of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance law (drug free one) and transactions involving drug proceeds.

On Thursday, Berwick police detectives and patrol officers, along with assistance from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, conducted a joint narcotics operation targeting individuals selling illegal narcotics in Berwick, Leonard said.

Throughout the course of this investigation, a suspect, identified as Mecom, arrived at a designated area and she was taken into custody without incident. A second vehicle, which was occupied by Little and Chatman, arrived at the location as well, but fled in a reckless manner upon observing the police officers. Patrol officers intercepted the fleeing truck and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, one of the occupants threw a handgun out of the window and the gun was retrieved by investigators. The truck pulled into a driveway of a residence on Sixth St. and Little and Chatman were taken into custody without incident. During Little and Chatman’s arrest, they were found to be in possession of the following drugs:16.7 grams of marijuana, 13.5 grams of methamphetamines, 14.4 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 8 grams of crack cocaine, and 24 Xanax pills.

Little and Chatman were also found to be in possession of a combined $1,841 in currency.

Through investigation, it was determined that some of the drugs were being delivered to Mecom, who in turn, was going to sell the drugs. The area that the incident occurred is within 2,000ft of posted drug free zones. Furthermore, a criminal history check revealed that Little is a convicted felon.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported this arrest:

—Bryan Gene Coburn, 44, Bailey Street, West Monroe, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of for battery of a correctional officer and resisting a police officer with force. Coburn continues to be incarcerated.

at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.