Berwick: Obey barricades blocking streets

The Berwick town government posted this notice on its Facebook page Sunday night:

"Due to rain and quickly flooding streets, there will be barricades on standby at the entrances of Country Club and Golden Farms. This is all to prevent homes from flooding. Please be conscious of others. Everything is back open for now but in the event of more rain and flooded streets it will be closed down again. If you go around barricades or travel on flooded streets you will be cited."

Country Club Estates experienced serious home flooding during the June 7 storm. Some residents complained to the Town Council that people driving through flooded streets were making the problem worse by creating wakes and pushing water into homes.

The Patterson City Council recently passed an ordinance making it illegal to drive through a flooded street in a way likely to force water into homes.