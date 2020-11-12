Berwick Lighthouse Festival gets underway Friday

COVID-19 and all the hurricanes have made it tough to schedule a festival in 2020.

But Berwick’s Lighthouse Festival is on for this weekend.

The event, which has amassed an impressive list of local business sponsors, will be 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Berwick riverfront.

The festival makes one concession to the coronavirus: Under Phase 3 guidelines, no alcoholic beverages will be sold. Coolers will be allowed, but glass bottles are prohibited.

There will still be food and soft drinks. Arts and crafts will also be on display.

Other attractions include the Chez Hope Lighthouse Festival 5K run at 7 a.m. Saturday and a 9 p.m. Saturday fireworks display over Berwick Bay.

Gumbo Cook-Off will start at 7 a.m. Saturday and present awards at 2:30 p.m.

An 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass on the Riverfront is on the schedule along with the Cypress Corvette Club Car Show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday and a 9 a.m. Sunday pancake breakfast.

Here’s the festival schedule:

Friday

6-8 p.m.: Lowdown

6 p.m.: Vendor booths open

6 p.m. Carnival games open

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Kyle Daigle

Saturday

7 a.m.: Chez Hope Lighthouse Festival 5 K Fun Run

7 a.m.: Kick-off for Gumbo Cookoff

1:30-3:30 p.m.: Old Soul

2:30 p.m.: Gumbo Cookoff Awards

4-6 p.m.: Jus Cuz

6:30-8:30 p.m.: Blue Collar Boys

9 p.m.: Fireworks over the River

9:30-11:30 p.m.: Deja Vu

Sunday

8:30 a.m. Mass on the Riverfront

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Car Show hosted by Cypress Corvette Club

9 a.m.: Pancake breakfast

1-3 p.m.: Krossover

3:30-7 p.m.: Don Rich