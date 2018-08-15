Berwick lighthouse event is this weekend

Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:46am

BERWICK — Local radio amateurs hope to shine a light on their hobby this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday marks the annual International Lighthouse/Lightship Weekend, an annual even in which ham radio operators at lighthouses around the country, or even the world, try to contact each other.
The Bayouland Emergency Amateur Radio Service will be at the Berwick riverfront 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Members encourage young people to come Saturday morning to learn about communicating with Morse code and other topics.
Afterward, club members will try to make contact with other lighthouse sites.

