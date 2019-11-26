Article Image Alt Text

Berwick High student wins poster contest

Tue, 11/26/2019 - 10:03am

Submitted Artwork
Cole Landry of Berwick High School will serve as the official program cover and poster artist for the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic. The senior has been in the Talented Visual Art Program since elementary school, is president of BHS Drama Club, and has participated in Talented Theater for four years. He plans to attend Louisiana State University in the fall where he will study neurology. As the winner of this year’s contest, Cole will receive free Raising Cane’s for one year and a $100 cash prize, compliments of LHSAA.

