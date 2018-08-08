Berwick High student goes to leadership event

Berwick High student Luke Orlando was chosen to represent Louisiana HOBY at the 2018 HOBY World Leadership Congress held July 21-28 at Loyola University in Chicago.

The World Leadership Congress brought together nearly 450 young leaders from the United States and 15 other countries. Founder Hugh O’Brian referred to the World Leadership Congress as HOBY’s “Super Bowl of leadership.”

Orlando is the son of Nick and Stacy Orlando. For more information about HOBY visit hobylouisiana.org.