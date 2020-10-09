Article Image Alt Text

Berwick High Homecoming Week proclaimed

Fri, 10/09/2020 - 9:41am

Submitted Photo
Berwick Mayor Duval Arthur has proclaimed Oct. 13-16 to be Homecoming Week for Berwick High School. Arthur is shown with the homecoming court. Shown seated from left: Hannah Bailey, Abby Williams, Jordan Gallegos, Riley Dubois, Arthur, Lindsie Giroir, Madison Dinger, Randi Marie Joubert and Giuliana Spitale. Standing: Anna Leleux, Makaylin Carver, Katie Conrad, Madelyn Hall, Kyleigh Arceneaux, Bronwyn Colbert, A' Ryla Davis and
Yasmine Washington.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020