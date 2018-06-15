Berwick gets time in the spotlight at school board meeting

CENTERVILLE — The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized students who were part of a year to remember at Berwick schools.

The board often sets aside time to praise students, teams and faculty members of outstanding achievements. Members started Thursday with applause for Berwick High’s Class 3A state champion baseball team and the indoor and outdoor track squads that were runners-up in their classes.

Kristina Theriot of Berwick High was recognized as the winner of one of three St. Mary Parish Principals’ Association scholarships, the one named for Tommy Bourgeois. Morgan City High Principal Mickey Fabre also awarded the Michael Payton Memorial Scholarship to Rylie Candella of Centerville High and the St. Mary Principals’ Scholarship to Kelsey Crochet of Morgan City High.

Christopher Robertson, a fifth-grader at Berwick Elementary, received a certificate naming him the top Word Millionaire among elementary students. He read 3,285,271 words.

Board President Michael E. Taylor added to the accolades. He noted that 22 Berwick High seniors graduated last month with 4.0 averages. The school’s graduation rate was 93.1 percent, and it’s school accountability score was 119.5, the 10th-highest in the state.

Berwick students earned 56 college credits while in high school, and 12 students scored at least 30 on the ACT. This year’s seniors won more than $1.1 million in scholarships.

Also Thursday, Dr. Gary Wiltz gave an update on the West St. Mary High School-Based Health Clinic, which is run by the Teche Action Clinic.

It’s one of 64 such clinics operating in Louisiana.

The clinic opened in 2008 and offers well-child exams; sports physicals; oral health screening; chronic disease management for asthma, diabetes and other conditions; behavioral health and social services; HIV testing and counseling; and other services.

Wiltz’ statistics say use of the clinic is growing. The clinic logged 1,893 medical and behavioral health visits in 2008-09. By this school year, the number was 3,596. In all, 2,215 students have made more than 19,000 visits to the clinic.