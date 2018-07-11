Berwick council looks at rules for burning

The Berwick Historical Society is in its new home, the Brown House, near Town Hall. The town council granted the society the exclusive use of the house. The society plans to use it to store and display historical documents and photos. Shown are society members Mickey Pearson, Dale Fangue, Charlie Ann Eues, Alvin Willis, Jacki Ackel, Billie Plaisance, Patsy Thomas, Tim Gilmore, Daisy Lodrigue, Damon Robison, Sally Guidroz, Juanita LaGarde, Randy Plessala, Lonnie LaBouve, Janie Brashear and Lud Henry. Not pictured are Christine Henry, Rodney Grow, Gen Thorguson, Glenda Stackhouse, Liz Griffin, Deborah Lodrigue, Mary Ghirardi, Heidi Briehn Hatch and Emmett Hardaway.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker