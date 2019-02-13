Berwick council keeps its eyes on the roads

BERWICK — The town council focused on roads at Tuesday’s regular meeting. Residents got some good news and some bad news, and will continue to wait for what could be the best news of all.

The council also heard about the appointment of an assistant police chief and promotion of a detective and took the first step toward changing the time for its monthly meetings.

Berwick is waiting to see if it will get a $600,000 grant from the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant program. The money would fund improvements on streets around Berwick Elementary including Texas, Fourth, Fifth, Francis and Ehrlich.

The CDBG program distributes federal money. Consultant Angela Kraemer told the council Tuesday that state authorities have hesitated to make announcements because of the recent partial government shutdown.

But Kraemer said Berwick is still on the list of applicants with a chance of getting a grant.

The bad news went to Cathy Adams, a Fourth Street resident who said the street is in terrible condition.

“We’re tearing our vehicles up …,” Adams told council members. “Why can’t we get it fixed?”

The problem, Mayor Duval Arthur said, is that the street was never dedicated to the town government because it didn’t meet right of way requirements.

The town has done some patchwork, Adams said, and it helps for a few days. Town officials said they’ll see what they can do.

The good news went to Fourth Street resident Nolan Brashear, who said earlier work on the street raised its level enough to cause a drainage problem. He was afraid that planned overlay work would raise the street more, threatening to put water into his garage.

But officials told Brashear that the anticipated work will do more than just put pavement on top of pavement. Lower levels will be removed.

Also Tuesday:

—The council heard newly appointed Police Chief David Leonard name Jonathan “J.P.” Henry as assistant chief and promote Officer Ricky Dinger to detective.

—The council took the first step toward changing the time for the monthly second-Tuesday meetings to 6 p.m. from 7 p.m. If the bill introduced Tuesday follows the normal course, it would come up for final approval March 12 and go into effect for the April 9 meeting.

—The council authorized the mayor to enter a contract with Tent Cities Productions, the company that plans to film in the area for a TV series about ghosts that will appear on the Travel Channel. Patterson and Morgan City have also been approached about the filming.