Benefit for Gathright House

Submitted Photo

Organizers say the Garden Market and Seed Swap held Sept. 22 for the benefit of Save Historic Morgan City and the Gathright House was a huge success. Sponsors were The Morgan City Petting Zoo, G&J Land and Marine, Joe’s Boots, Raceland Ag Service, and Faith, Feed and Seed. All proceeds will go to the repair of the Gathright House on Myrtle Street, which one day will house artifacts, pictures and the history of Morgan City from its inception as Brashear City to present-day Morgan City. Volunteers are needed to help with everything from clean up to repairs, painting, and many other jobs needed. If you would like to help in any way, please call 985-385-0730. Donations will also be accepted.