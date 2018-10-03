Benefit for Gathright House

Wed, 10/03/2018 - 11:41am

Submitted Photo
Organizers say the Garden Market and Seed Swap held Sept. 22 for the benefit of Save Historic Morgan City and the Gathright House was a huge success. Sponsors were The Morgan City Petting Zoo, G&J Land and Marine, Joe’s Boots, Raceland Ag Service, and Faith, Feed and Seed. All proceeds will go to the repair of the Gathright House on Myrtle Street, which one day will house artifacts, pictures and the history of Morgan City from its inception as Brashear City to present-day Morgan City. Volunteers are needed to help with everything from clean up to repairs, painting, and many other jobs needed. If you would like to help in any way, please call 985-385-0730. Donations will also be accepted.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018