BEARS will take part in ham radio Field Day

When Gulf waters warm up, so do ham radio preparations for possible storms. June is the beginning of hurricane season and an increase in communication preparedness among amateur radio operators.

On Saturday and Sunday, local hams as well as ham operators nationally will kick off Field Day and practice their ability to communicate via ham radio only for 24 hours.

When other forms of communication fail, ham radio is the last line of defense to get the information out.

The Bayouland Emergency Amateur Radio Service will be taking part in Amateur Radio Relay League's Field Day June 23-24.

The public is invited to visit, observe the on the air operations, look at the displays and information on ham radio and ask any questions they would like to. The operation is open for visiting from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 201 Everett St. in downtown in Morgan City.