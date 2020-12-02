BEARS elect officers for 2021

Bayouland Emergency Amateur Radio Service has elected officers for 2021. They are, clockwise from seated right, Rudy Duchan, vice president; Mike Galler, secretary; Deborah Price, president; and Fred Marshall, treasurer. The BEARS station is located upstairs at 201 Everett St. in Morgan City. Part of the organization’s work was to be on active status for each hurricane in this area in order to help relay health and welfare information from this area to many places throughout the country. BEARS also operated successful special events stations for the Eagle Expo and the International Lighthouse and Lightship Weekend, and took part in a National Field Day.