BEARS on the air

Catherine Siracusa, St. Mary Parish black bear officer and co-chairman of the Bayou Teche Black Bear Festival in Franklin, was the guest speaker at the April meeting of the Bayouland Emergency Amateur Radio Service, BEARS. She is pictured presenting QSL cards to the BEARS president and vice president, Jackie Price and Rudy Duchan. The cards are sent to each ham radio station that BEARS contacts during the time they are on the air. The special event station will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

and be located in the pavilion on the banks of the Bayou Teche.