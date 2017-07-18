The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Cannata's sponsored a special young people's competition in two classes during last weekend's Bayou BBQ Bash in Morgan City. The winners in the 12 and under class were Jericho Frederick, left, who was second, and Sam Phelps, who finished first. Sophia Sherman, third place, wasn't present for the photo.
In the 13-17 class, Emily Trahan, center, placed first, and Nicholas Landreneau was second. Patrick Carmichael, third, wasn't present for the photo. At left is Jo Anne Bergeron, vice chairman of the Bayou BBQ Bash's organizer, the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce.
BBQ Bash's top young chefs
Here are some of the winners in the young people's competition, sponsored by Cannata's, at Saturday's Bayou BBQ Bash in Morgan City.