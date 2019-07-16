Bayou Vista mosquito pool positive for St. Louis encephalitis

St. Mary Parish Government Mosquito Control, through its surveillance program, received a positive mosquito pool for St. Louis encephalitis Friday in the Bayou Vista area, a news release stated.

St. Louis encephalitis is an arbovirus that is transmitted by mosquitoes in nature among birds the same way West Nile virus is transmitted. The primary mosquito vector is the Culex quinquefasciatus and the primary vertebrate host is the house sparrow. SLE is commonly found in urban areas, the release said.

This mosquito pool was collected from one of the gravid trap collections in the Bayou Vista area, so in response to this a spray truck will run three consecutive nights in Bayou Vista. The mosquito control crew will also be out doing additional larviciding in areas where water is holding in Bayou Vista, the release stated.

St. Mary Parish Government Mosquito Control officials remind the public about the following mosquito bite prevention tips:

—Use insect repellent – the higher percentages of active ingredient provide longer protection.

—Wear light-colored clothing with long pants and long sleeves.

—Eliminate standing water – Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots or trash containers.

—Properly dispose of old tires.

—Keep roof gutters clean.

—Mosquito-proof your home – use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outside.