Bayou Vista man arrested on incest charges

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reports that Rodney Frederick, 58, of David Road in Bayou Vista, has been arrested on a warrant for aggravated incest and aggravated crime against nature.

—Frederick was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday after detectives received a report Tuesday of molestation of a juvenile. Through investigation, a detective found evidence that Frederick inappropriately touched two juvenile female victims over the course of several years at a residence in Bayou Vista. One victim is a juvenile and one is now of adult age.

Frederick was located at his residence and transported to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City in reference to the investigation. He was subsequently arrested on the warrant and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set. The investigation is ongoing.

—Trent A. Marcelle, 30, of Lafayette Street in Gretna, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday for reckless operation of a vehicle. A deputy responded to a request for assistance from a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agent in stopping a driver that was operating a vehicle recklessly.

The deputy located the vehicle in the Calumet area where the driver had been stopped by the agent and a Patterson Police Officer. The deputy learned from the agent that the driver, Marcelle, drove through a construction zone at a high rate of speed. He then entered a construction area marked by traffic cones, causing his truck to throw dirt and dust onto other vehicles traveling on the roadway.

Marcelle was released on a summons to appear in court June 13.

—Jonathon Ashley, 28, of La. 182 in Franklin, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday for reckless operation of a vehicle. A deputy investigating a two-vehicle crash on La. 182 in the Patterson area collected statements indicating that one of the drivers, Ashley, was operating a vehicle in a reckless manner causing the crash.

He was released on a summons to appear in court June 13.

—Deontay Jones, 20, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of direct contempt, speeding and failure to honor written promise to appear. A deputy assisting a Berwick Police Officer with a complaint on California Street encountered Jones and located an active warrant for his arrest.

Jones was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was released on a $380 bond.

—Michael L. Lisenby, 31, of Madison Lane in Kelly, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Thursday for theft and remaining where forbidden.

A deputy responded to a complaint of a person refusing to leave and causing a disturbance at a business on La. 182 in Bayou Vista. The deputy learned that the subject, identified as Lisenby, failed to pay for items that he consumed at the location and refused to leave after being asked to do so by an employee.

Lisenby was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $1,500.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported the following arrests:

—Krystal L. Meranta, 27, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:06 a.m. Thursday on active arrest warrants held by the 16th Judicial Court for failure to appear and a warrant for resisting an officer by false in-formation.

When the officer first came in contact with Meranta, she provided a false name. After she was properly identified it was learned that she held two active arrest warrants.

Meranta was transported to the Morgan City Jail where she was booked and incarcerated.

—Joshua A. Falgout, 37, of Sycamore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday on 16th Judicial Court warrant for failure to pay fine and failure to appear for trial.

Falgout was located and arrested at the Iberia Parish Detention Center. He was transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.