Bayou BBQ Bash will be back July 10-11

The Bash is on.

The Morgan City Council on Tuesday approved a Marine Corps League request to hold the annual Bayou BBQ Bash July 10-11 under the approach to the Atchafalaya River Bridge.

The request was presented by Marine Corps League member Bill Goessl. The league has been asked to run the annual barbecue competition this year by the St. Mary Chamber, Goessl said.

The BBQ Bash is a Barbecue Competitors Alliance-sanctioned competition that has attracted competitors from around the country. Goessl told the council that, after talk with organizers at other recent barbecue competitions that about 40 barbecue chefs will come to this year’s Bash.

Organizers of the nationwide Jack Daniels barbecue competition recently announced via Facebook that its October finals have been canceled because of the coronavirus. But points earned by contestants this year will be carried over to the 2021 competition.

Last year’s Bayou BBQ Bash was canceled because of Hurricane Barry. This year’s Bash comes as the parish lives with restrictions designed to fight the spread of COVID-19. And there will be some changes.

There will be no kickoff event at the Hampton Inn and Suites before the Bash, as has been the custom in recent years. Recent kickoffs have featured the unveiling of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival poster.

The festival board announced in April that the 2020 event is on hold because of COVID-19.

Goessl succinctly summed up two other changes in this year’s Bayou BBQ Bash.

“No bands,” he told the council. “No booze.”

But food will be for sale in to-go containers, Goessl said. When the barbecue event started, he said, organizers got some negative feedback about the lack of food for sale at the event.

The Bayou BBQ Bash will run 4-10 p.m. July 10, a Friday, and will continue until 6 p.m. July 11. A kids barbecue contest will again be part of the event.

The BBQ Bash will give Tri-City area people two public events on successive weekends after four months of coronavirus restrictions.

The combined Morgan City-Berwick fireworks display over the Atchafalaya River is scheduled for 9 p.m. July 4. Berwick’s Rockin’ the Riverfront entertainment precedes the fireworks show.