Bayou BBQ Bash, Bikers on Bayou canceled; Bash kickoff party, festival poster unveiling will go on

St. Mary Chamber of Commerce officials have canceled the Bayou BBQ Bash that was set to take place Friday and Saturday in Morgan City, along with Bikers on the Bayou that was scheduled for Saturday due to the threat of inclement weather.

However, Hampton Inn & Suites in Morgan City will still host its Bayou BBQ Bash Kickoff Party from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday. Officials with the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival will also unveil the 2019 festival poster during that event.