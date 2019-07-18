Barry damage count underway

Federal authorities were quick to respond with preparedness and response help when Louisiana was in the crosshairs of what would become Hurricane Barry.

But federal help for home and business owners who suffered damage from last weekend’s storm is less certain, and maybe less likely.

St. Mary officials are urging residents who sustained storm damage to report it to the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 337-828-4100 extension 136.

The information collected could help the parish be included in a declaration that could result in more assistance for St. Mary people.

Gov. John Bel Edwards asked President Donald Trump for an emergency declaration July 11, and the president came through quickly. The declaration authorized federal help with preparations, such as the positioning of emergency food supplies, and response.

Assistance for individuals requires another request from the governor and another presidential declaration, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s media office.

Whether Edwards makes the second request depends on what the state finds out from parish governments, said Governor’s Office spokesman Mike Steele.

Those governments are assessing the damage, including effects on homes and businesses. And some parishes need more time than others because they have smaller staffs.

As of Wednesday, “it doesn’t appear [individual assistance] is likely,” Steele said.

He urged local people who have suffered damage to homes or businesses to report it as soon as they can to their insurers and to their local emergency preparedness offices.

When major disasters are declared, federal authorities may offer reimbursement or other financial assistance to cover uninsured losses.

Other assistance may be available even without a new federal declaration.

People who lost food bought with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program benefits — the name for food stamps in the era of electronic benefit cards — because of the storm can receive benefits to replace the food.

If you lost food bought with SNAP due to a power outage as a result of Barry, you may be eligible for the added help.

More on emergency SNAP aid appears on Page 8.

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon offered these tips for dealing with insurance.

—Minimize your losses and document the damage. Take photos of any damage and whatever reasonable repairs are needed.

—Keep your receipts. If you are unable to stay in your home due to damage from a storm, keep your receipts for lodging, food and essentials. Your policy may cover a portion of the costs while you are temporarily relocated.

—Contact your insurance agent as soon as possible. Have your policy available if you need to file a claim. Find out whether the damage is covered under the terms of your policy.

If you need help or have questions, call the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

FEMA said Wednesday in an email that the aid offered as a result of Trump’s July 11 declaration “includes FEMA’s Public Assistance Category B (emergency protective measures), limited to Direct Federal Assistance.

“The Louisiana Emergency Declaration provides Direct Federal Assistance for only emergency protective measures for those parishes (in the disaster area). … The declaration does not include permanent work under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program or assistance for individuals under FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program.”

The designated area covers 35 parishes including St. Mary, Assumption and St. Martin.