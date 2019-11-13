Baldwin's water lands it on a list of troubled towns

Baldwin has been placed by the Legislative Auditor’s Office on a list of municipalities that “may not be able to continue providing basic services – such as law enforcement or water and sewer – to their residents in the near future,” the office said.

The agency said it compiled the list based audits that found:

— The CPA performing the audit was concerned that the municipality may not continue to operate in the future, based on factors disclosed by management (significant debt, insufficient utility rates, loss of a major industrial taxpayer, etc.);

—Negative fund balance. The municipality has more liabilities than assets and may not be able to settle its obligations.

—Water infrastructure. The Rural Water Infrastructure Committee has identified the municipality as one that has significant problems with its water system, increasing the risk of a public health emergency or requiring expensive repair or replacement of equipment.

Baldwin has experienced major water system problems, including at least two boil orders this fall.

The town successfully obtained a $1.2 million pledge from the state government in June to move “toward water independence realization.”

The news release from the legislative auditor can be found at https://LLA.La.gov/go/BHUUR5. The list can be found at https://LLA.La.gov/go/FDM.