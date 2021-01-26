Authorities make two arrests in property crimes

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Local authorities made two arrests related to theft or stolen property late last week, including an Assumption Parish man accused of stealing a church van the week before Christmas.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the 72-hour weekend period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 100 calls for service. These people were arrested:

—Daniel Michael Elliot, 21, U.S. 90, Gibson, was arrested at 8 p.m. Friday on a warrant for possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Elliot was located at the Berwick Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick police reported that at 6:55 p.m. Friday, officers went to a residence on Pacific Street to locate Elliot because of the outstanding warrant through the Morgan City Police Department. Officers located Elliot and placed him under arrest. He was booked into the Berwick Jail then transferred to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Damien K. Keller, 37, Saturn Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Keller was located at the Berwick Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick police reported that at 6:25 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a residence on Fourth Street for a call to remove a subject. Officers arrived and came into the contact with Keller, who was found to have an active warrant through the Morgan City Police Department.

Keller was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail then transferred to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Kayla Inez Pope, 31, Autumn Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of Lortab, possession of Tramadol and possession of Clonazepam. Officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked on private property. They learned the driver of the vehicle left on foot.

Officers were able to locate the driver, Pope, walking in the area of Sixth Street and Gen. MacArthur Street.

During the officers' investigation, Pope was found in possession of suspected Lortab, Tramadol and Clonazepam without a prescription. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Ricky Lynn Wolf, 30, Brashear Avenue., Morgan City, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Sunday on two counts of aggravated battery.

Officers were called to a Patton Street address for a disturbance. They learned Wolf committed an aggravated battery on two individuals at the residence.

Witnesses advised that Wolf left the residence before officers arrived. Officers were able to locate Wolf a short distance from the residence and place him under arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Todd A. Scott, 28, of 120 Rose Lane, Labadieville, was arrested Thursday on a felony theft charge.

The arrest was connection with the theft of a church van Dec. 18.

Deputies responded to a complaint about the theft. The complainant was a family member of Scott and advised the van was stolen from the residence.

Later, witnesses identified Scott as being the driver of that van on several occasions following the alleged theft. The van was later recovered in Donaldsonville, and the ignition was heavily damaged.

Based on all available information, deputies requested and were granted an arrest warrant for Scott.

Scott was arrested in Lafourche Parish on Thursday and transported to Assumption Parish, where he was booked with bond set at $14,000.

–Kalynn Nicole Phillips, 32, Bayou Drive, Pierre Part, was arrested Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Adderall, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, switched license plate, expired motor vehicle inspection tag and driving under suspension.

A uniformed patrol K-9 deputy observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations and stopped the violator vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Phillips. The driver’s operator’s license was determined to have been suspended and there was a switched license plate on the vehicle.

During the interview process, the suspect consented to a search of her vehicle. As a result of the search, deputies seized a variety of illegal contraband.

Phillips was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and released on a $25,600 bond.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 97 complaints and made the following arrests:

—Dennis Joseph Bordelon, 61, Franklin, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Friday on a charge of hit and run. Bordelon was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Lino Barrera, 47, LaPlace, was arrested on at 1:15 p.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace (intoxicated) and possession of Schedule II drugs. No bail has been set.

—Shelley Marie Scott, 36, Franklin, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Saturday on a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of Schedule IV drugs. Scott is being held for another agency.

—Nickolas Salisbury, 21, Charenton, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Sunday on charges of open container and careless operation. No bail has been set.

—Travis James Morin, 37, Patterson, was arrested at 2:56 p. m. Thursday on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of hit-and-run driving with accident, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, improper driving left of center in a roadway, operating a vehicle without driver’s license on person, expired motor vehicle inspection and simple battery.

No bail has been set.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Travis W. Montgomery, 46, Neptune Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, flight from an officer, no registration, violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law (drug-free zone) and no insurance.

Officers observed a truck traveling on Fifth Street with no license plate. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued to travel without stopping.

The vehicle pulled into a business parking lot on Bowman Street, and officers immediately took the driver into custody. The driver was identified as Montgomery and he was found to be in possession of methamphetamines.

His vehicle did not have insurance and the location of this incident was within 2,000 feet of a posted drug-free zone. Montgomery was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail, where he remains with no bond set.

—Andrew J. Hebert, 29, Catherine Street, Patterson, was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of Suboxone and on a St. Mary warrant for failure to appear on a charge of simple criminal damage to property.

Officers responded to California Street in reference to a man acting erratically and obstructing the roadway. Officers arrived and located Hebert, and he was found to have an active warrant through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was found to be in possession of marijuana and Subuxone during his arrest. Hebert was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail where he remains with no bond set.

—Ryan P. Falgout, 27, Tally Road, Gonzales, was arrested at 7:12 a.m. Sunday on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

Officers responded to a residence on Burchfield Lane in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on the scene and learned that Falgout was involved in an altercation and during the incident, he struck the victim.

Falgout was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail, where he remains with no bond set.

—Kimber N. Thompson, 33, Geraldine Road, Gibson, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Berwick Police Department warrants for flight from an officer, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Sixth Street, and the driver was identified as Thompson

She was found to have a warrant through the Berwick Police Department and was placed under arrest. She was booked in the Berwick Jail where she remains with no bond set.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said his department responded to 10 complaints over the weekend and made this arrests:

—Leonce Perro, 30, of Becnel Street, Franklin, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Sunday on the charges of disturbing the peace (intoxication), remaining after forbidden and resisting an officer by flight.

Perro was booked, processed and released on a $3,000 bond.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Darold Borel, 31, Sawmill Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Friday by the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office on a warrant.

—Deitra Morgan, 28, Blanchard Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Friday on a warrant by the Louisiana State Police.

—Brian Callahan, 31, Elm Run, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Saturday on charges of domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse aggravated assault.

—Morvant, Ridge, 29, Landry Street, New Iberia, was arrested by the Iberia Parish Sheriff on a warrant

—Russell Joseph, 47, Melvin Dupuis Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Sunday on a charge of illegal use of a weapon.

—Derek Latiolais, 31, Simon Angelle Road, Arnaudville, was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Caleb Robin, 33, Henderson Highway, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Sunday by the Henderson Police Department on charges of probation violation, possession of Schedule II narcotics, resisting an officer and distribution of drug paraphernalia.

—Trey Theriot, 20, Hebert Lane Highway, St. Martinville, was arrested Sunday by the Henderson Police Department on charges of simple possession of marijuana, a weapon violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to or from a penal institution, possession of Schedule I narcotics and possession of a firearm while committing or attempting a crime.