Assumption library has new director

The Library Board of Control has announced that the new director of the Assumption Parish Library system is Lauren Bordelon.

Bordelon grew up in St. John Parish, where she graduated from E.D. White in 2002. She is a 2006 graduate of Nicholls State University with a Bachelor's Degree in English and a 2010 Masters Degree in Library and Information Science from LSU.

During and following her studies at LSU, Bordelon was in charge of all media for the nine libraries in the Lafourche and Terre bonne public library systems.

When husband, Michael Bordelon, was transferred to Norman, Oklahoma, to work in the oilfield, Bordelon became the Catholic school librarian for that community. In 2014, the Bordelons, with the addition of son Luke, now 4 years old, moved back to Thibodaux, where Mr. Bordelon began his career with Edward Jones and Ms. Bordelon again worked in public relations for the Terrebonne and Lafourche libraries.

The Assumption Parish Library system consists of the main library in Napoleonville and branches at Labadieville, Bayou L’Ourse, Pierre Part and soon, the Belle Rose library.

“I am so excited to be here in Assumption,” Bordelon said. “I am looking forward to seeing how I can fill, continue and advance the needs of this parish library system."

The Bordelon family lives in Thibodaux, where they enjoy gardening, bicycling, boating and the outdoors in general.