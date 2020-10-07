Assumption homicide suspect arrested in Houston

The suspect in an Assumption Parish shooting that killed one man and wounded an 11-year-old has been arrested in Houston, Sheriff Leland Falcon reported Wednesday.

Shontun Joseph,21, Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, was arrested as the result of a combined effort of the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Office.

Joseph was wanted in connection with a shooting near Belle Rose on Sept. 24 that resulted in the death of Cameron R. Brooks, 21, Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge.

As a result of this incident, the 11-year-old child and a man, 51, also received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff's Office will be engaged with local prosecutors and the state of Texas to return Joseph to this jurisdiction.

On his return to return to Assumption Parish, Joseph will be charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, Falcon said.

Falcon thanked the Marshal's Office for its assistance in apprehending Joseph.