Assumption authorities search for murder suspect

Assumption Parish authorities are looking for a Belle Rose man in connection with the Sept. 24 killing of a Baton Rouge man.

Shontun Joseph, 18, Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, is named in warrants charging him with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

On Sept. 24, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Freetown Lane in Belle Rose. The shooting claimed the life of 21-year-old Cameron R. Brooks, Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge

Two other individuals, including a 51-year-old male on the scene and an 11-year-old juvenile, who was struck while inside of a residence, were injured in the shooting. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives initiated an investigation into the homicide. They’re searching for Joseph.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the detectives’ office at 985-526-1627 or the communications division at 985-369-2912. Please do not approach Joseph as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon also reported these arrests:

—Chad Williams, 32, Burchfield Lane, Berwick, was transferred from Morgan City to Assumption Parish and held on charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property under $1,000.

On Aug. 1, deputies responded to a burglary and made contact with the homeowner, who advised that forced entry had been made into her home and shed and goods stolen from both.

The homeowner further provided home security footage which depicted Williams walking from the home with a motorcycle helmet in his hands. A Honda motorcycle had also been stolen from the complainant’s shed.

The next day, deputies applied for and received arrest warrants for Williams.

On Thursday, Chad Williams was transferred from the Morgan City Jail to Assumption Parish, where he was being held on unrelated charges. The motorcycle was recovered.

—Junius Thompson III, French Lane, Napoleonville, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

A K-9 unit was southbound Tuesday on La. 1 south of Napoleonville when the deputy observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations.

The deputy conducted a violator stop and made contact with the driver now identified as s Thompson.

During the interview, the suspect acknowledged that there was a firearm in the vehicle and consented to allow the deputy to secure the weapon. When the deputy took the handgun off the front seat, an amount of suspected cocaine was present. A pint size bottle of the drug, promethazine, was also seized along with assorted drug paraphernalia.

Thompson was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Taijon Smith, 21, La. 1003, Belle Rose, was arrested Tuesday on charges of simple burglary and failure to appear for arraignment on a charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

On Aug. 20, 2017, deputies responded to a complaint of a burglary at a residence in which alcoholic beverages were stolen.

Detectives initiated an investigation and determined that entry had been made through a front door. Detectives further identified potential suspects, one of whom was Smith. Deputies conducted at least two interviews with Smith and during one of those meetings, Smith acknowledged his participation in the crime. A total of four suspects were identified.

At the time of the offense, deputies filed charges on Smith.

Smith was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center, with bond set at $20,000.

The simple burglary charge and the failure to appear charge are separate offenses not arising from the same incident.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Donald H. Boudreaux, 57, Tournament Boulevard, Berwick, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Friday on charges of DWI (first offense, refusal) and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

At 6:48 p.m. Friday, the Berwick Police Department received citizen complaints regarding an intoxicated driver on Bow-man Street The callers also reported that the truck ran a stop sign and was traveling on the wrong side of the roadway.

Officers located the vehicle parked in a business parking lot and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Boudreaux. Boudreaux exhibited signs of impairment and subsequently performed poorly on Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

He was placed under arrest and refused to submit to the state's breath test. A search warrant was secured for a sample of his blood to be collected. He was transported to a local medical facility where the sample was collected. Boudreaux was booked into the Berwick Jail and later released on a $3,000 bond.

—Aubrey A. Corsaro, 32, of Russo Street, Berwick, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. Saturday on two counts of domes-tic abuse battery (second offense).

A 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a residence on Russo Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Through-out the course of the investigation, officers determined that a verbal altercation turned physical when Corsaro committed a battery upon two household members.

Corsaro was gone from the residence prior to the officer's arrival. Contact was made with him via phone, and he refused to meet with the officers to provide a statement. Based on the information received, as well as physical injuries observed from the individuals involved, a warrant was secured for his arrest.

At 10:34 a.m., Corsaro entered the Berwick Police Department to speak with an officer and he was taken into custody on the warrant without incident. He was booked into the Berwick Jail with no bond set at this time.

— Deidre Boyd, 61, Main Street, Patterson, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Monday on charges of DWI (first offense, refusal) and careless operation of a motor vehicle with crash.

About 2:04 a.m. Monday, the Berwick Police Department responded to U.S. 90 westbound in reference to a vehicle in the ditch near the Hollywood Truck Plaza. Officers located a vehicle off of the roadway near the wood line. Upon checking the vehicle, officers located a female in the driver seat asleep at the wheel.

The female was identified as Boyd. According to officers, Boyd showed obvious signs of impairment and attempted to conduct field sobriety test, which Boyd refused. She was then transported to Berwick Police Department, where she also refused to submit a proper sample for the breath test.

A search warrant was secured for a sample of her blood to be collected. She was transported to a local medical facility where the sample was collected. Boyd was booked into the Berwick Jail, where she remains.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise reported these arrests:

—Jaden Blaze Gregory, 20, Sanders Street, Franklin, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of battery of a dating partner, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle without a driver's license. No bail has been set.

—Kirstan Denon Alexander, 42, Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Thursday on charges of battery of a dating partner, disturbing the peace-intoxicated, criminal damage to property, posses-sion of marijuana and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

No bail has been set.

—Jonathan Lewis Killingsworth, 30, Marin Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace-intoxicated, resisting a police officer with force and obstruction of highway-aggravated. No bail has been set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported this arrest:

—Bryson Anthony Scully, 20, Fig Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for resisting an officer.

Scully turned himself into the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was booked and incarcerated.