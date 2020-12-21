Assumption authorities make arrests on heroin, synthetic marijuana charges

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

More heroin was confiscated during another traffic stop in the area Thursday, this time in Assumption Parish, ac-cording to a report from Sheriff Leland Falcon.

—Chance M. Landry, 31, Pond Drive, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Thursday on charges of flight from an officer; two counts of obstruction of justice; possession with intent to distribute heroin, synthetic marijuana and cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia (third offense, felony); head lamps required; license plate light required; and disregarding a stop sign, and on a probation or parole violation.

—Bethany Nichole Mecom, 28, Hiawatha Drive, Shreveport, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and obstruction of jus-tice.

—Travis Joseph Skeen, 31, Aristile Road, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Thursday on charge of possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice and two counts of simple assault.

An I.C.E. assigned deputy in Bayou L’Ourse observed a vehicle with equipment violations on Aristile Road and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect attempted to flee, but was intercepted by a second sheriff’s patrol unit near Aristile Road and La. 662.

At that time, the suspect vehicle disregarded a stop sign and fled south on La. 662.

Deputies observed the suspects throw a brown paper bag from the vehicle. The bag was later recovered and found to contain significant quantities of heroin and synthetic marijuana.

The suspect vehicle was eventually stopped approximately 1.25 miles south of Aristle Road.

Deputies made contact with the driver, now identified as Landry, as well as two passengers, now identified as Skeen and Mecom.

A K-9 was summoned to the location and alerted positive for the presence of illegal narcotics.

After completion of the investigation, all three suspects were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention pending bond hearings.

—-Jacoby Marquest Butler Sr., 49, Jones Street, Bertrandville, was arrested Thursday on charges of battery of a dating partner with child endangerment and simple criminal damage to property valued at $1,000.

Deputies answered a complaint from a dating acquaintance of Butler who indicated that on Nov. 18, the suspect physically attacked her, causing noticeable injury while her minor child was present. Butler Sr. is also accused of destroying the victim’s phone, which was valued at $1,000.

Deputies filed arrest warrants for Butler, but he had already fled the area.

Butler was arrested Thursday and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility pending a bond hear-ing.

—Tony Louis Dunn, 49, Oleana Drive, Gonzales, was arrested Tuesday charge of domestic abuse battery and unauthorized use of a movable related to a Sept. 15. incident.

Deputies responded to the above address in September relative to a disturbance in progress.

Deputies interviewed the complainant, who advised that Dunn had physically attacked her and took her auto-mobile without permission. Dunn and the complainant had been in a long-term relationship.

Deputies observed noticeable physical injuries to the complainant.

Dunn, who had already left the scene, was arrested on Tuesday, on charges filed by deputies. Dunn was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility with a bond set at $10,000.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Jeffery Paul Narcisse, 33, Franklin, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Thursday on charges of turning movements and signals required, possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcisse was released on a summons to appear March 30.

—Barbara Jones Galindo, 38, Patterson, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and simple battery. No bail has been set.

—Floribel Ramirez, 28, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting and on an MCPD warrant for failure to appear. Ramirez was transferred from the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City jail for booking.

—John Stakes, 41, Houma, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage and driving under suspension. Stakes was released on a summons to appear on March 30.

—Chaz Michael Ribardi, 26, Patterson, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Friday for no license plate light and driving under suspension. Ribardi was released on a summons to appear March 30.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Barbara J. Galindo, 28, Becky Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Friday on a warrant for simple battery.

Galindo was transferred from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and booked at the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported the following arrests:

—Dwayne T. Roy, 43, Hebert Street. Berwick, at 6:47 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for violation of protective orders.

At 6:47 p.m. Thursday, officers went to a residence on Hebert Street to locate Roy on an active warrant through the Berwick Police Department. Officers made contact with Roy and placed him under arrest on the warrant.

He was booked into the Berwick Jail, where he was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

—Nathanial Paul, 28, Fifth Street, Morgan City, was arrested 9:49 p.m. Thursday on charges of resisting and officer with force or violence and battery of a police officer, and on Berwick Police Department warrants for disturbing the peace and resisting an officer by giving false information.

Officers observed Paul walking on the walking trail near Sandra Street and knew that he held active warrants through the Berwick Police Department.

Officers attempted to place him under arrest but he began fighting the officers, at one point kicking an officer, then he tried fleeing on foot. Officers had to use a Taser to subdue Paul, and he was taken into custody. He was booked into the Berwick Jail with no bond set.

St. Martin Sheriff Beckett Breaux reported these arrests:

—Holly Granger, 30, Church House Road, Orange, Texas, was arrested Thursday by the Henderson Police Department on charges of possession of Schedule II, III and IV narcotics, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—David O’Neil, 40, Jeane Chapel Road, Leesville, was arrested Thursday by the Sheriff’s Office and held for the U.S. Marshals Service.

—Seth Taylor, 33, Pellerin Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Thursday by the Henderson Police Department on charges of simple possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II, III and IV narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a movable.

—Wilbert Alex, 39, Eunice Road, St. Martinville, was arrested Friday by the Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic abuse battery and aggravated battery.

—Tyler Escoyne, 25, Eva Lane, Breaux Bridge, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office on charges of accessory after the fact, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearms.

—Patrick Miller, 27, Sam Champagne Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Friday by the Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic abuse-aggravated assault-child endangerment and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported this arrest:

—Skyla Butler, 20, Anderson Street, Franklin, was arrested at 11:35 Wednesday on charges of second-degree battery and disturbing the peace by fighting.

Butler was booked, processed and released on a $1,500 bond.