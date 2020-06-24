Assault charge for Bayou L'Ourse man

A Bayou L’Ourse man was arrested Monday and accused of violating a protective order and assault, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Ryan Joseph Delahoussaye, 26, Legnon Court, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Monday on a warrant for violation of a protective order and for telephone harassment and simple assault.

Delahoussaye was located at the Berwick Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was transported to the Morgan City Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Tiffany Lynn Remedies, 30, Canary Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Monday on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear.

Remedies was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was booked and incarcerated.

Remedies had been arrested at 12:29 p.m. by the Sheriff’s Office on a warrant, which resulted from failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

—Peter Jaral Grogan, 23, Fifth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Monday on a warrant for domestic abuse battery.

Officers came into contact with Grogan in the area of La. 182 and Ditch Avenue. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Willie James Hayes, 40, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Patterson, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Monday on a charge of violation of a protective order. Hayes was released on a $3,250 bond.

—Todd Wayne Romero, 45, Bethia Street, Franklin, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday on charges of turning movements and signals required and driving under suspension, and on an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for the charge of introduction of contraband into a penal facility. Romero is being held for another agency.

—Jaquan Montaque Verrett, 21, La. 87, Franklin, was arrested at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday on charges of turning movements and signals required and possession of marijuana. Verrett was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Aaron Jackson, 53, La. 318, Jeanerette, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday on charges of license plate required, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle (open container). Jackson was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported one arrest:

—Ian Talbot, 40, La. 401, Napoleonville, was arrested Monday on charges of felony theft and theft of a firearm.

The arrest was in connection with a theft investigation originating on or about April 16.

Detectives commenced an investigation and shortly thereafter identified Talbot as a suspect.

It was also determined that Talbot had some familiarity with the victim of the theft.

During the series of events, Talbot is alleged to have stolen miscellaneous items as well as a firearm.

With the assistance of the Gonzales Police Department, detectives were able to recover some of the stolen items.

Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Ian Talbot.

On Monday, Assumption Parish sheriff’s detectives, accompanied by the Thibodaux Police Department, located and arrested Talbot in Thibodaux.

Talbot was later transferred to Assumption Parish, where he was booked into the parish detention center.

He remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing