Article Image Alt Text

—Submitted Photo

Ash earns doctorate

Thu, 12/03/2020 - 12:11pm

Bearlyn Robinson Ash of Nashville, daughter of Oraline Robinson of Morgan City and the late Edward Robinson, completed her Doctor of Education in counselor education and supervision from Governors State University in University Park, Illinois, on Oct. 29. Ash is a 1981 graduate of Morgan City High, a 1998 graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette) and a 2008 graduate of Eastern Illinois University.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020