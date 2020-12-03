Ash earns doctorate

Bearlyn Robinson Ash of Nashville, daughter of Oraline Robinson of Morgan City and the late Edward Robinson, completed her Doctor of Education in counselor education and supervision from Governors State University in University Park, Illinois, on Oct. 29. Ash is a 1981 graduate of Morgan City High, a 1998 graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette) and a 2008 graduate of Eastern Illinois University.