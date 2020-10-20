Arrest results in charges for nine kinds of drug possession

St. Martin Parish deputies have arrested a St. Martinville man on charges involving nine different kinds of illegal drugs, plus currency and stolen weapon charges, Sheriff Becket Breaux said.

—Bennett Bienvenu, 45, St. Martinville, was arrested Friday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana; “moon rocks,” which are based on the active ingredient in marijuana; LSD; DMT; MDMA or ecstacy; methamphetamine (over 28 grams); powdered cocaine; acetaminiophen/hydrocodone; and Alprazolam; plus transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, nine counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and criminal conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office executed an outstanding felony arrest warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Resweber Street, St. Martinville.

During the execution of the felony arrest warrant, deputies obtained probable cause to obtain a narcotics search warrant. Following the acquisition and execution of the narcotics search warrant, deputies located suspected marijuana; suspected “moon rocks” (a THC derivative), suspected LSD, suspected N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), suspected Ecstasy, suspected methamphetamine, suspected powdered cocaine, suspected acetaminophen/hydrocodone, suspected Alprazolam, U.S. currency, a stolen 9mm handgun and two digital scales, along with various new, clear plastic baggies which are indicative of the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Bienvenu was also arrested on a felony warrant for criminal conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute metham-phetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (over 28 grams) and prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor charge.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. As of Monday, no bond had been set.

If you suspect illegal narcotics activity is occurring in your neighborhood, please report it via the St. Martin Parish Narcotics Tip Line (337) 394-2626. Help us keep the streets of St. Martin Parish free of illegal drug activity.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Bryant Harris, 33, Brashear Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. Friday on warrants for computer-aided solicitation of a minor, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

—Maranda Landry, 27, Onstead Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. Friday on City Court warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana, contempt of court and probation violations.

Officers located Harris in a vehicle and stopped him due to outstanding warrants from a Morgan City police Investigation. The warrants stemmed from an investigation that started after MCPD received a complaint that Harris was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile. Harris was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

Maranda Landry was also in the vehicle and was found to have warrants from City Court of Morgan City. Landry was also placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Bryanshekia Harris, 33, Fifth Street, Morgan City at 9:26 a.m. Friday on 16th Judicial District Court warrants for failure to appear on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

Harris was located at a Brashear Ave address and arrested on warrants from the 16th JDC for failure to appear. Harris was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Rachel King, 36, Fifth Steet, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Friday on charges of burglary and resisting an officer by giving false information.

Officers were called to a First Street residence due to someone inside of the victims' vehicle. Officers learned that the subject had left and were given a description of the suspect.

Officers located King, who fit the description of the suspect near the area. King gave the officer a different name when she was detained. King was identified by the victim as the suspect, she was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Jeffrey Jackson, 66, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Friday on a charge of criminal damage to property. Jackson was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

—Juvenile female, 16, Patterson, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by language and as an ungovernable juvenile. The girl was released to a guardian pending juvenile court pro-ceedings.

—Lester Collins Sr., 34, Abbeville, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Saturday on charges of reckless operation, pos-session of marijuana and driving without a license. Collins was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

—Henry Wayne Truelove Jr., 32, Grey Eagle Rd, Charenton, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Saturday on a charge of criminal trespass. Truelove was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

Chitimacha Tribal Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported these arrests:

—Abraham Barriga Martinez, 24, East Vermilion Street, Lafayette, was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the pres-ence of a controlled dangerous substance and illegal possession of stolen things.

—Crystal Renee Rubin, 36, Belgium, Lafayette, was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a con-victed felon, and on felony warrants from Acadia Parish for theft of a debit card and identity theft.

Officers with the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department were conducting routine patrols when a suspicious vehicle was observed. Sitting inside the vehicle was the driver and a front-seat pas-senger. As officers approached the vehicle, it appeared the driver had a loaded firearm in his lap, along with methamphetamine and cocaine.

Once the handgun was secured, the occupants were taken into custody. Further investigation revealed the car, a 2016 Porche Caymen S, was stolen from Lafayette.

The driver of the car was identified as Martinez. The passenger was identified as Rubin.

.

Once both were processed at the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department, they were booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

--Kasi Marie Landry, 35, Bayou Crab Road, Napoleonville, was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a person under 17 and illegal carrying of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Deputies made contact with Landry at the Bayou Crab Road address and conducted an interview and further advised her as to why they were conducting this investigation.

At some point, deputies obtained consent to search the residence. During the search process, a quantity of mari-juana, assorted paraphernalia and a firearm were seized.

Kasi Marie Landry was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.