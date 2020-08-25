Arrest made in Aug. 18 shooting

Staff Report

A Morgan City man was arrested in Fourchon on a warrant related to shots fired Aug. 18 on 11th Street, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Geron N. Stewart, 21, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Friday on warrants for illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and obstruction of justice-tampering with evidence.

Stewart was located in Fourchon by Port Fourchon Harbor Police and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration. The warrant stems from an Aug. 18 investigation of a complaint of shots fired on Eleventh Street.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Errol Johnson, 56, Ewell Street, Belle Rose, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Friday on a warrant for exploitation of the infirm.

Johnson was located at the Terrebonne Parish Detention Center and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—James Jones, 34, First Street, Patterson, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana (first offense), possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were called to the area of Second Street and Everett Street about an intoxicated individual. They came into contact with Jones. He was found in possession of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kristie Blanchard, 42, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Satur-day on a charge of theft under $1,000.

Officers were called to an La. 182 address for a theft. They learned Blanchard committed a theft at the address. She was placed under arrest and trans-ported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Bryce Terrio, 22, Holiday Drive, Houma, was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Sunday on charges of reckless operation and one-way road.

Officers observed a traffic violation in the area of the U.S. 90 and La. 70 intersection. The driver was identified as Bryce Terrio. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Christopher John Colbert, 34, Bacher Street, Lafayette, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. Friday on a warrant for the charge of criminal trespass. Colbert was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

—Izaiah Davis, 20, Magnolia Drive, Westwego, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Friday on charges of careless operation, no insurance, driving under suspension and switched license plate/stolen license plate. Davis was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

—Alexis Burden, 20, Treasure Street, New Orleans, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Burden was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

—Jeremy Paul Pillaro, 35, Kemper Road South, Franklin, was arrested at 4:05 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Pillaro was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Dustin Lovell, 23, Patton Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids, careless operation and no driver’s license on person. Lovell was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

—Stacy Gerald Verdun, 50, Park Street, Patterson, was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Saturday on a charge of violation of protective orders. Verdun was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Derrick Dwayne Druilhet, 41, John Street, Baldwin, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of disturbing the peace-offensive words, resisting an officer, and entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Druilhet was released on a $750 bond.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Victor Gonzales, 34, Francis Street, Berwick, was arrested at 5:48 a.m. Friday on a charge of aggravated battery.

At about 5 a.m. Friday, the Berwick Police Department received a call of a disturbance at a residence on Francis Street. Oficers met with Gonzales and learned that he struck a victim several times in the face with a pair of brass knuckles.

Gonzales was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he was booked on the charge of aggravated battery.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

— Tommy James Trosclair Jr., 28, Enterprise Drive, Patterson, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer by false identification.

A K-9 officer on assignment observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 70 in Pierre Part and initiated a stop of the vehicle.

Deputies made contact with the driver as well as a passenger identified as Tro-sclair and interviewed both.

During the course of those interviews, deputies noted observations, which led to a K-9 open air sniff of the vehicle. During that process, the K-9 alerted to specific areas of the vehicle.

Deputies located a shotgun wrapped in a cloth item near where Trosclair was seated. That shotgun was attributed to Trosclair.

Deputies further learned that Trosclair is a prior convicted felon.

Trosclair remains incarcerated with bond set at $30,000.

—Ronald Simmons, 34, Osyka Progress Road, Osyka, Mississippi, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

On July 26, deputies pro-ceeded to a complaint of shots fired at a local business.

Deputies initiated an investigation and, in the process, interviewed numerous individuals and took possession of several articles of evidence indicating that an altercation had occurred.

As the investigation continued, detectives were able to identify Simmons as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest.

On Friday, Simmons turned himself into detec-tives. He was released after posting a $60,000 bond.

As a result of this incident, one person was injured.