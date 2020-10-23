Arrest after Berwick standoff among four in Lawrence Park-area shooting

Four suspects were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting near Lawrence Park Wednesday.

Cashwick Clark, 31, Aris Granger, 33, and Gerald Sylvester, 30, of Versen Street in Berwick and Lasheka M. Webb, 34, of Versen Street in Berwick, were arrested.

Clark was taken into custody at about 5 p.m. and booked on eight counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, violation of a firearm-free zone, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and other municipal warrants.

Earlier Thursday, at about 2:45 p.m., Granger was booked on the charges of eight counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons and violation of a firearm-free zone.

Morgan City Police Department detectives contacted the Berwick Police Department Thursday requesting assistance with locating Webb and Sylvester, who held active warrants through the Morgan City Police Department stemming from their shooting investigation, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard said.

Due to the nature of the offense, the Berwick Police Department secured a search warrant for the residence on Versen Street, Leonard said.

Upon arrival at the residence, Sylvester was observed in the front yard and Webb was taken into custody inside of the residence without incident.

Sylvester ignored officers’ commands and fought off officers’ at-tempts to arrest him, the chief said. Officers used a Taser on him, and it did not have an effect on him, Leonard said.

Sylvester then began yelling at officers to kill him and removed an object from his waistband, pointed it an officer while yelling that he was going to kill the officer, the chief said.

The officer quickly discerned the object was a cellphone, not a handgun, Leonard said.

Sylvester fled on foot again where more at-tempts were made to detain him with a Taser, but none were effective, the chief said.

He then jumped into a large drainage canal where he continued to yell for the officers to kill him, Leonard said.

A perimeter was established around this area to keep this incident contained, and after over an hour of negotiations with Sylvester, he exited the canal where he was taken into custody with-out further incident.

Webb was charged with Morgan City Police Department warrants for principal to eight counts of attempted first degree murder, principal to illegal use of weapons and illegally supplying a felon with a firearm.

Sylvester was arrested for resisting an officer with force or violence, two counts of battery of a police officer and Morgan City Police Department warrants for eight counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapons, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone.

Sylvester and Webb were booked into the Berwick Jail and released to the custody of the Morgan City Police Department following booking procedures.

Leonard thanked the following agencies for their assistance: the Morgan City Police Department, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests stem from an incident Wednesday in which the Morgan City Police Department was dispatched to Third Street near Lawrence Park in response to a report of shots fired at 6:49 p.m.

Detectives learned that several shots were fired.

“The charges stem from the number of people in the area along with the area being a firearm free zone,” the Police Department said in a new release.