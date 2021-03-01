Area deputies make arrests in property crimes

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Local authorities made three arrests for crimes involving stolen property or burglary last week, including one of a Morgan City woman accused of possessing a stolen dirt bike in Bayou L’Ourse.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Shauntel Nicole Hartdegen, 37, Lake Palourde Road, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of illegal possession of stolen things.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a complaint in Bayou L’Ourse relating to a previously reported stolen dirt bike. The complainant reported that he had located the stolen dirt bike on Elaine Street, and the bike had been painted.

Deputies went to where the dirt bike was and determined that the bike was indeed the same one that had been reported stolen.

While deputies were at the location, Hartdegen was interviewed, and it was determined that she was in possession of the stolen dirt bike.

Hartdegen was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility and was released on a $5,000 bond.

—Juvenile male, 16 at the time of the offense, Labadieville, was booked Tuesday on charges of simple burglary and theft of a vehicle with a value of over $25,000.

The arrest was in connection with the theft of a vehicle from a residence on Cherry Street in Labadieville.

During a preliminary investigation, detectives learned that the vehicle was reported as suspicious to Thibodaux Police Department in the early morning hours prior to the victim noticing it was stolen.

Detectives responded to the Thibodaux area and located the vehicle. The car was processed for physical evidence prior to being returned to the victim.

Detectives continued their investigation. Evidence recovered pointed towards a current 17-year-old male, who was 16 at the time of the auto theft, as being a suspect.

In January 2021, detectives received a scientific analysis report from Louisiana State Police Crime Lab concerning physical evidence collected. It was learned that the same male juvenile, who was 16 at the time of the burglary but 17 at the time the analysis report was received, matched submitted evidence collected from the recovered vehicle.

The juvenile, already in jail on unrelated charges, was booked on the new charges. His incarceration continues.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Samuel Gordon, 34, Main Highway, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Thursday on a charge of simple burglary.

—Jaquan Johnson, 21, St. Ann Street, St. Martinville was arrested Thursday by the St. Martinville Police Department on a charge of home invasion.

—Eddie Wiltz, 34, Patin Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; transactions involving the proceeds of drug offenses; all drivers must be licensed; distribution of drug paraphernalia; and taking contraband to or from a penal institution.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 34 calls for service and made these arrests:

—Landon Acosta, 18, Marcel Drive, Morgan City, at 10:35 a.m. Thursday on a charge of battery of a dating partner and aggravated battery.

—Robert Pierce, 36, Versen Street, Berwick, was arrested 10:35 a.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

Both Acosta and Pierce were arrested after officers got several calls about a fight in the area of Federal Avenue on Onstead Street.

Officers located Acosta and Pierce and learned that Acosta had committed a battery on a subject. Acosta and Pierce then started to fight with each other, during which time Acosta armed himself with a weapon and struck Pierce.

Both subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made this arrest:

—Dylan Anthony Oubre, 32, Bayou Vista, was arrested, at 5:12 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Oubre was released on a summons to appear May 24.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Jason J. Olivier, 38, Cleveland Street, Patterson, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 11:05 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of La. 182 regarding a disturbance. Olivier was identified as the person causing the disturbance.

He was found to be in possession of items of drug paraphernalia. Olivier was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail, where he remains in lieu of a $1,500 bond.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said the Franklin Police Department responded to 10 complaints over the past 24 hours and made the following arrests:

—Dylan Carter, 37, Pratt Street, New Iberia, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for New Iberia Police Department on a charge of theft. Carter was booked, processed, and released to appear in New Iberia City Court.

—Ashley Adams, 37, La. 182, Franklin, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for 3rd Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension, failure to dim headlights, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, no insurance, no registration and two headlights required.

Adams was booked, processed and released on a $500 bond.