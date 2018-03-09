Applications accepted for sheriff's scholarship

Staff report

Students in St. Mary Parish are invited to apply for the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program, according to the office of Sheriff Scott Anslum.

One $500 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school student from St. Mary Parish. There are no restrictions on the purposes for which the scholarship is spent. The scholarship is not a loan and is awarded as a gift to defray the costs of tuition and related expenses for higher education. The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana; that the scholarship be used in higher education in Louisiana; and that the student be enrolled as a full-time, undergraduate student.

Applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application. The scholarship winner will be announced by May 1. Completed applications must be submitted to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office by April 1.

Applications may be obtained from either of the St. Mary Parish sheriff's offices, on the four floor of the parish courthouse at 500 Main St. in Franklin or 1455 Railroad Ave. in Morgan City.

Applications may also be printed online by going to www.lsa.org. Completed applications should be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office or mailed to P.O. Box 571 Franklin LA 70538. For more information regarding the Sheriff's Scholarship Program, contact Public Information Officer Traci Landry at 985-354-0714 or pio@stmaryso.com.

The sheriffs in St. Martin and Assumption have also announced that they're participating in the scholarship program.