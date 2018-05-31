API awards $42K in scholarships

Five Tri-City area students were awarded a total of $42,000 in college scholarships through the Atchafalaya Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute.

Recipients of the 62nd annual Atchafalaya Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute scholarships included Kristina Theriot and Mary Reggie of Berwick High School, both receiving $12,000 scholarships. Receiving $6,000 scholarships were Harley LaRocca of Morgan City High School and Korah Parker of Patterson High School.

The recipient of the $6,000 Ronald J. Roussel Memorial Scholarship was Beau Bordelon of Central Catholic.

Each of the scholarships is awarded over a four-year period.

The chapter has been presenting college scholarships to area high school students since 1956. The purpose of this scholarship is to give aid, with obligations, to promising students of east St. Mary Parish to help make a college education financially possible for students who need or desire such support and who are interested in a professional career, a news release said.

API board members are Burt A. Adams, chairman; Ray Autrey, first vice chairman; Joe Sanford, entertainment chairman; Les Ellis, membership chairman; Herbie Kimble, scholarship chairman; Bob Miller, assistant scholarship chairman; Greg Roussel, treasurer; Carolyn Doiron, secretary; Scott Anslum, sergeant at arms; Monsignor Douglas Courville, chaplain; and B.A. “Red” Adams Sr., advisory board chairman.

Advisory board members are Matt Ackel, Ben Adams, Kenny Arceneaux, Stan Aucoin, Mike Domino, Ellis, Lee Felterman, Mark Hebert, Earl King Jr., Tim Matte, David Naquin, Bill New, Michael Patterson, Brad Ratcliff and Jimmy Skiles.