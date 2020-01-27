Article Image Alt Text

Another bomb threat at St. Mary Courthouse

Mon, 01/27/2020 - 12:27pm

The St. Mary Parish Courthouse has been evacuated because of a bomb threat for the second time in four days

Franklin police fielded the call about Monday's bomb threat about 8:35 a.m., according to the Police Department.

After the evacuation by Franklin police, the Office of Homeland Security and the Sheriff's office, the building was searched for suspicious devices, and the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department helped again by using its bomb dog.

The detectives division of the Franklin Police Department worked throughout to locate and identify the caller. At this time the building has been cleared and is operating under normal business. The investigation efforts continue into the caller of the bomb threat.

By noon, the building was cleared and people were allowed to return.

On Thursday, the courthouse was evacuated just before lunchtime, and business was back to normal by about 4:30 p.m.

Franklin police continue the investigation into both bomb threats.

