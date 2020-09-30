Animal cruelty call leads to arrest on marijuana, gun charges

Morgan City police answering an animal cruelty complaint wound up arresting a woman on marijuana and weapons charges, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Sheresa M. Bill, 31, First Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Monday on charges of cultivation of marijuana, violation of the uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers, possession of an unregistered firearm-illegally modified short barrel, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity.

Officers were called to a First Street address for an animal cruelty complaint. They observed several marijuana plants on the window ledge inside the residence.

Narcotics detectives were called to the scene and obtained a search warrant for the address. Upon serving the search warrant, investigators located Bill inside the residence with several small children.

Officers located four suspected marijuana plants, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and several guns, one of which had the serial numbers obliterated, and including a shotgun that had been illegally modified.

Investigators also located a large sum of money believed to be proceeds from the sales of illegal narcotics. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration. The cruelty to an animal complaint is still under investigation with charges pending.

Blair also reported this arrest:

—Wendy Gros, 27, Four Mile Bayou Road, Stephensville, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Monday on a warrant for simple battery.

Gros turned herself into the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. She was booked and incarcerated.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Tyler Joseph Smith, 19, Bayou Side Drive, Chauvin, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant for disturbing the peace by fighting. Bail was set at $3,000.

—Juvenile female, 16, Patterson, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. The girl was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Darnell Ricardo Thompson Sr., 39, Church Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana (second offense) and speeding.

A deputy on assignment Saturday on La. 662 near Bayou L’Ourse observed an eastbound vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a violator stop.

Upon making contact with the driver, now identified as Thompson, the deputy noted behavior consistent with illegal activity.

The suspect acknowledged that there was marijuana inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy recovered marijuana as well as a large-caliber handgun.

A criminal records check concluded that Thompson was a convicted felon.

Thompson was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility in lieu of $30,000 bond.