Amid new restrictions, life goes on

The world as we know it has been put on tilt since COVID-19 has invaded. The global pandemic has caused businesses to shut doors and some U.S. states to shelter at home.

With the arrival of the virus in Louisiana came instructions by Gov. John Bel Edwards to stay at home, with exceptions for trips to buy food or medication or to go to work in jobs deemed essential.

But that doesn’t stop Louisianans from living their lives and doing the best with what is offered.

Although restaurants across the state have had to go from sit-down meals to take out and delivery only, some area businesses has benefitted from always being a to-go entity.

D&B Seafood on La. 70 in Morgan City is one such business that has experienced an increase in traffic.

“Our business is busier,” said owner Sydney “P-Nut” Michel.

D&B sells boiled in-season seafood Tuesdays through Saturdays along with live seafood. With restaurants not being able to serve seafood as easily, Michel’s business has flourished.

The extra live crawfish on the market also means better prices for that at-home crawfish boil. D&B sells live crawfish for $2.25 a pound as of Saturday and opens on Sunday just to sell the live crustaceans.

Finding ways not to go stir crazy, people have also been utilizing the best of what South Louisiana has to offer — the great outdoors.

Ricky and Brenda Parr of Brusly decided a weekend stay-cation was in order. They made reservations at Lake End Park in Morgan City with family and friends.

Brenda Parr was on a much needed break from her job as a registered nurse at Baton Rouge General.

“It is my weekend to forget about it (the coronavirus),” she said. As of Saturday she noted that the hospital had three patients with confirmed COVID-19 with 17 suspected cases in her area.

Rickey Parr is also continuing to work at Louisiana CSI, a duct supply and manufacturing company.

With four bass in their boat, they were ready for fish “with ‘tater’ salad,” Brenda Parr laughed.