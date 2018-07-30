American Legion Boys and Girls State citizens

W.L. Bernauer Jr. American Legion Post 242 and Auxiliary Unit 242 held its 2018 Boys and Girls State Citizen and Sponsor Appreciation Supper on Thursday. At left, Boys State Citizen Sean Dennis is shown with sponsor Alan Pellerin, right, junior past commandant of Marine Corps League St. Mary Detachment 600, and Post 242 Commander Troy LaRive.
Girls State Citizen Morgan Toups is shown with Claudia Boudreaux, president of Auxiliary Unit 242. Toups’ sponsor was Berwick High School. Not pictured is the area’s other Girls State Citizen Abigail Dugas, who was sponsored by Auxiliary Unit 242.
Boys State Citizen Mathew Legendre is shown with sponsor Frank Guarisco of Frank’s Agency, right, and Post 242 Commander Troy LaRive.
Boys State Citizen Gavin Wisdom is shown with sponsor Dennis Taylor of Patterson State Bank, right, and Post 242 Commander Troy LaRive.
Boys State Citizen Garrett Deshotel is shown with Post 242 Commander Troy LaRive. Deshotel’s sponsor was B & G Foods.
Boys State Citizen Christopher Templet is shown with sponsor Barton Blanco of M C Bank & Trust, right, and Post 242 Commander Troy LaRive.
Boys State Citizen Braxton Laurent is shown with Post 242 Commander Troy LaRive. Laurent’s sponsor was Berwick High School.
The American Legion recognizes Boys and Girls State citizens and sponsors.
The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald