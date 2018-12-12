Alternating lane closures Sunday on U.S. 90 bridges

Wed, 12/12/2018 - 2:27pm

U.S. 90 on the Atchafalaya River, Bayou Ramos Bridge and Bayou Boeuf bridges will have alternating lane closures in the east and west directions Sunday to allow crews to pick up debris from the shoulders of the bridge, a state Department of Transportation and Development news release said.

This work is estimated to take place from 6 a.m.-5 p.m., weather permitting. All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.

